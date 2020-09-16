Peabody Hotel honors Mid-South first responders as heroes in fight aginst COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-south first responders are now honored as heroes for their role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Peabody Hotel honored the heroes with an induction ceremony into the hotel’s Duck Walk Hall of Fame Tuesday.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris unveiled the award.
Normally, one person would be inducted with a big ceremony to celebrate the hotels anniversary, but COVID-19 led organizers to make some major changes.
“We felt it important to reflect on the last six months and show our appreciation for our local health professionals first responders and local officials who have worked tirelessly in an often dangerous environment to lead our community through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Douglas Browne, Peabody Hotels and Resorts President. “Their hard work, dedication, and sacrifice through this has been truly inspiring and we owe them a great deal of debt and gratitude.”
Representatives with the Memphis Police Department, Memphis Fire Department, Shelby County Health Department and a number of Mid-South hospitals were in attendance to accept the honor of behalf of the community.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.