Rain possible today, but drying out this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We have another dry and humid morning with temperatures in the 70s. However, there will be a few showers this afternoon and evening as the remnants of hurricane Sally push moisture into our area. The best chance for rain will be in northeast Mississippi and west Tennessee, but everyone will not see rain today. With peeks of sunshine, high temperatures will be in the upper 80s and it will still feel very humid.