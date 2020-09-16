Rain possible today, but drying out this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We have another dry and humid morning with temperatures in the 70s. However, there will be a few showers this afternoon and evening as the remnants of hurricane Sally push moisture into our area. The best chance for rain will be in northeast Mississippi and west Tennessee, but everyone will not see rain today. With peeks of sunshine, high temperatures will be in the upper 80s and it will still feel very humid.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 30%. High: 87. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. 20%. Low: 71. Winds east 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will move through late Thursday, but it likely will not bring much rain. However, this front will deliver a big drop in temperatures and humidity as we head into the weekend. High temperatures will go from the upper 80s Thursday to the lower 80s Friday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s on Friday night.
WEEKEND: This weekend will be fantastic and we will finally get a taste of fall. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees with low temperatures in the lower 50s to lower 60s. We will have abundant sunshine and no rain over the weekend too.
NEXT WEEK: It will also feel pleasant next week with low humidity and high temperatures in the lower 80s. No rain is expected early in the week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
