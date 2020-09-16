Report: Tigers basketball heads north for the winter

By Jarvis Greer | September 16, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated September 16 at 7:42 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In college basketball news the Memphis Tigers may be trading bathing suits for snowshoes.

The November Battle 4 Atlantis basketball Classic the U of M is scheduled to play in, is moving from the Bahamas to South Dakota because of COVID-19.   

Jon Rothstein reports the classic will now be played at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. 

This year’s Battle 4 Atlantis Field is loaded with Memphis, Duke, West Virginia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah, Creighton and Wichita State.

