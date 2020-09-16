2 rushed to hospital following shooting in Senatobia

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - Senatobia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people recovering in the hospital Tuesday morning.
The department says the shooting happened at a residence on Cox Street, south of East Main Street and a neighboring home had been struck by gunfire as well.
Detectives have been working to gather information from witnesses regarding the shooting, according to SPD.
No suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information regarding this case, call 662-301-1111.
