Shelby County Health Dept. confirms 46 COVID-19 cases within UofM’s athletics programs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A spokesperson for the Shelby County Health Department said Wednesday there are now 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the University of Memphis' athletics program, but the cases represent two separate clusters.
The first cluster includes 42 cases associated with the Tigers football program, including students and staff. The outbreak put the football season on hold last week as all team activities were suspended and this Friday’s game against Houston is now postponed. A statement from the university said a “significant number” of people were quarantined as a result of the outbreak.
The SCHD spokesperson says a second cluster includes four people associated with the pom and cheer squad, which practices at a separate facility.
On Tuesday, the UofM postponed plans to add more face-to-face instruction next week as the university works with county health officials to prevent the spread of the virus.
