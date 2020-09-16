Tennessee Task Force 1 deploys 4 canines, handlers to Oregon to help with wildfire aftermath

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Task Force 1 deployed four canine handlers and their canines to Oregon in support of the wildfire disaster.
The team departed Memphis on Tuesday afternoon and arrived in Salem, Oregon late Tuesday evening.
They are currently working in the field with other first responders in support of the wildfire mission.
The length of the tour is uncertain.
The Type 3 Team that deployed to Louisiana last weekend departed Hammond, Louisiana on Wednesday morning. They have now relocated in Meridian, Mississippi, where they will stage until additional orders are received.
