Tigers linebacker Tim Hart opts out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On another note, Tigers Linebacker Tim Hart announcing Monday he won’t play the rest of this year.
The former Memphis University school star split time as a starter on defense and ran back an interception for a touchdown against UCLA in his freshman season.
Hart is one of three Tigers who’ve opted out this year because of COVID-19.
The others are All America Running Back Kenny Gainwell, and backup receiver Coye Fairman.
Hart, a redshirt senior, says he plans to take advantage of a new NCAA rule allowing all athletes an extra year of eligibility, so he can come back next season.
