Tigers linebacker Tim Hart opts out
Memphis Tigers return to AutoZone Liberty Bowl for season opener (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer | September 16, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT - Updated September 16 at 7:30 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On another note, Tigers Linebacker Tim Hart announcing Monday he won’t play the rest of this year. 

The former Memphis University school star split time as a starter on defense and ran back an interception for a touchdown against UCLA in his freshman season. 

Hart is one of three Tigers who’ve opted out this year because of COVID-19.

The others are All America Running Back Kenny Gainwell, and backup receiver Coye Fairman.

Hart, a redshirt senior, says he plans to take advantage of a new NCAA rule allowing all athletes an extra year of eligibility, so he can come back next season.

