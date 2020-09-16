USPS mailers urge voters to plan ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United States Postal Service wants to make sure people voting by mail get their ballots in time.
Reminder notices have gone out across the country, urging people to request absentee ballots at least 15 days before the election and mail it back at least seven days in advance to ensure on-time delivery.
Shelby County residents can request an absentee ballot now, but the election commission will not start sending them out until early October.
