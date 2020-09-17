Appeals court overturns judge’s ruling in child pornography case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis judge accused of going too easy on a child porn suspect is off the case.
The suspect, 26-year-old Dane Schrank, confessed to downloading pictures of children being raped.
Sentencing guidelines call for 8-10 years in prison.
U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman gave Schrank 12 months home confinement.
The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered Judge Lipman to change her sentence.
She refused and criticized the judges, saying they didn’t understand computers and how easy it is these days to download porn.
The appellate court wrote, “Dane Schrank visited the dark web and downloaded nearly 1,000 images of babies and toddlers being forcibly, violently and sadistically penetrated. We vacated the sentence because it was unreasonable. It ignored the severity of the offense.”
The three-judge appeals panel also said, “It is our job is to review sentences, not rubber stamp them. Since Schrank’s punishment does not fit his very serious crime, we once again vacate his sentence and remand for resentencing.”
Dane Schrank’s case will now be moved to another courtroom and a different judge.
