Best Life: Why more women are being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

Another recent report found women with more belly fat had a higher risk for dementia than men with the same issue. Specifically, women with a higher waist circumference had a 39 percent increased risk of dementia in 15 years. And researchers recently performed brain scans on more than 1,000 older adults and found women metabolized sugar better, which may help them compensate for dementia damage better causing a delayed diagnosis. In the future, earlier diagnosis may mean better treatment and outcomes.