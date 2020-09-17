Coach Shabazz plans combines for SCS football players

Trainer Raheem Shabazz trains nearly 200 SCS football players. His advice, “You train like there’s no tomorrow.” And don’t panic. That’s where he comes in. 21 schools from all collegiate levels have relied of Shabazz’s combine stats to recruit players. Florida State, Memphis, Tennessee, Lane, Akron, Alcorn St, Jackson St, University of Arkansas and TCU are just some of the schools he sends stats to.