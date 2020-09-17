Construction booming at Silo Square development despite pandemic

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The pandemic has hit a lot of industries hard, but one that seems to still be thriving is construction in the Mid-South. Silo Square development in Southaven has not slowed down.
“Fortunately, construction was considered and essential business in our area,” said Developer Brian Hill.
While construction is keeping pace, they have not been able to avoid some roadblocks completely.
“You know, we have a problem getting appliances. Here recently lumber was a big issue. But other than the supply chain issues, us getting it put together once we have the products has not been a problem,” Hill explained.
Demand to live in the Silo Square apartments has skyrocketed. Hill says there is even a waitlist for potential occupants. Houses are also being built right behind the square.
“Every house we have under construction is sold and we have a bunch of houses under construction,” Hill said.
Hill attests the neighborhood’s popularity to the ever-growing industries in Memphis.
“Industries that Memphis thrives on, which is medical and distribution, well they’re as busy as they can be.”
Hill said that with more residents comes more businesses.
“As Silo Square grows, I think it is going to snowball because with more people that come there, the more businesses will see the opportunity that they will have there,” he stated.
Developers hope to have four more buildings completed in Silo Square by the end of the year, getting them closer to their goal of constructing and leasing out 13 buildings.
