COVID on Campus: At the largest universities, data varies widely and lacks transparency

“We all use the same elevators, laundry facilities, dining halls, restrooms, etc. And while sanitation measures are in place, being that cases ARE emerging on campus, it is safe to conclude that it’s simply inefficient to only directly inform a fraction of those frequenting on campus buildings. Students, faculty, and staff deserve to full transparency regarding the status of COVID-19 in the places they work and live. No names need to be made public for privacy and safety reasons, but it’s ludicrous to not provide full transparency to residents and workers, most of whom either pay thousands of dollars to attend this institution, or work tireless hours to make a living here. It shouldn’t be the responsibility of a student organization to do what an esteemed university should be,” the petition says.