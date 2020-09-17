DeSoto County Schools shortens Friday school days beginning Sept. 25

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County Schools is shortening the school day Fridays through the rest of the fall semester to give teachers more time to plan for the upcoming week.
The district notified parents of the schedule change by email Thursday.
Beginning Friday, Sept. 25, students will be dismissed two hours and 15 minutes early. Lunches will still be served but some schools may serve grab-and-go meals because of the revised schedule.
The school day begins at the regular time. The district says the 70-percent day still meets the Mississippi Department of Education’s instructional requirements for a regular school day.
DCS says the schedule change only applies to instructional minutes for in-person students.
The 70-percent Fridays remain in place at least through Dec. 18.
