Fall cold front on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly to mostly cloudy the rest of the afternoon. Highs will remain in the mid 80s. Wind northeast 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast wind 5-15 mph. A cold front will move through tonight. Highs Friday will only be in the mid to upper 70s. Sun will pop out north of Memphis but clouds will linger in areas of north MS much of the day. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s Friday night.
WEEKEND: Expect cool nights and pleasant days with plenty of sunshine through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s to around 80 with low temperatures in the mid 50s to around 60.
NEXT WEEK: The dry pattern will continue into next week with seasonal temperatures. Highs will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s with lows in the 50s to low 60s. Expect a good supply of sun most of the week.
