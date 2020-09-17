Free COVID-19 testing held for Hispanic community this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Shelby County Health Department, Latino Memphis, Catholic Church of the Ascension and Sacred Heart Catholic Church are partnering to offer free COVID-19 walk-up testing this weekend.
The testing is available to anyone 13 and older, while testing supplies last. Spanish interpretation will be available at both locations throughout the testing events.
- Saturday, Sept. 19, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Iglesia Ascencion | 3680 Ramill Rd., Memphis, TN 38128 | Testing will be in the gym
- Sunday, Sept. 20, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sacred Heart | 1324 Jefferson Ave., Memphis, TN 38103| Testing will be in basement
Each person tested will be asked to provide an address and two telephone numbers, so that they can be contacted within two to three days with the test results.
No personal information will be shared with government agencies outside of the Shelby County Health Department and the Tennessee Department of Health.
Testing will be available to those who are asymptomatic and those who have symptoms.
Free reusable masks will also be provided.
For more information, click here or call 833-943-1658.
