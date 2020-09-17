Man arrested, charged with murdering delivery driver at Memphis restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police announced the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of a delivery driver earlier this week.
Tanner Bolding, 22, is charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery.
Earlier Thursday, police released video of the suspect and said they had someone detained.
Police say 44-year-old Chayne Cardwell was shot and killed Monday morning while on a delivery to Jack Pirtle’s Chicken on Bellevue.
Cardwell who worked for Performance Food Group.
A fundraiser has been created for the Cardwell family with a goal of raising $50,000 along with a GoFundMe page.
