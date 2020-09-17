Man arrested, charged with murdering delivery driver at Memphis restaurant

Memphis police released video of the suspect involved in the shooting

Suspect wanted in murder of delivery driver
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 17, 2020 at 6:12 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 3:37 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police announced the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of a delivery driver earlier this week.

Tanner Bolding, 22, is charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery.

Tanner Bolding, 22, is charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery.
Tanner Bolding, 22, is charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery. (Source: MPD)

Earlier Thursday, police released video of the suspect and said they had someone detained.

Police say 44-year-old Chayne Cardwell was shot and killed Monday morning while on a delivery to Jack Pirtle’s Chicken on Bellevue.

Cardwell who worked for Performance Food Group.

A fundraiser has been created for the Cardwell family with a goal of raising $50,000 along with a GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.