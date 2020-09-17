NBA Draft date set

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA has adjusted its date for the association’s annual talent party, otherwise known as the draft.
The 2020 NBA Draft will now be held on Nov. 18.
The draft was originally scheduled to be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in October, but was shifted to a later date after the league moved the completion of the regular season and the playoffs to the Bubble in Orlando.
Another change, the draft will now be conducted at ESPN’s facilities in Bristol, Connecticut, via videoconferencing.
