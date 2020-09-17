NCAA sets opening date for college basketball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NCAA Division One Council is setting the start of the college basketball season for the day before Thanksgiving, Nov. 25.
College basketball practice can start as early as Oct. 14.
The Memphis Tigers are playing in two tournaments to open the season. The Battle 4 Atlantis, now heading to South Dakota. was waiting to set its dates till after today’s decision.
The field includes Duke, West Virginia, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah, Creighton and Wichita StateThe Holiday Hoopsgiving Classic in Atlanta is set for Nov. 27.
That’s where the Tigers are scheduled to play Georgia
