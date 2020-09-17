SCHD reports 293 new virus cases, 5 deaths in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 293 new COVID-19 cases Thursday with the addition of five virus-related deaths.
The health department says this is the week the county would see the results of transmission during Labor Day weekend.
The county has seen a total of 29,797 COVID-19 cases and 434 virus deaths since the start of the pandemic.
And with 1,599 active cases in Shelby County, there are 8,275 residents currently in quarantine. The county’s latest weekly test positivity rate is at 6% as of Sept. 5.
SCHD has been keeping a watchful eye on health care resources in the Mid-South using a system to track utilization as COVID-19 cases increase along with hospitalizations.
ICU utilization is in the yellow zone coming in at 89%, just 1% from reaching the red zone, according to the chart provided by the health department below.
Along with hospitalizations, long-term care facilities are heavily on the health department’s radar. There are 20 facilities with ongoing coronavirus clusters where two or more cases have been identified. Both residents and staff have been affected by the outbreaks.
A separate set of facilities have resolved their clusters, according to SCHD. A cluster is considered resolved once a facility goes 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case of the virus.
To stay up-to-date about COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit https://insight.livestories.com/.
