A taste of fall for the final days of summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a northeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH along with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and mild with a northeast wind at 10 to 20 MPH and highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool with a northeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be sunny and mild with afternoon highs near 80 and lows in the upper 50s to near 60.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Fall begins Tuesday morning at 8:30 with plenty of sunshine, high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s and lows near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
