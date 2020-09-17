Temperatures & humidity drop, dry stretch of weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak cold front will move through today, which will increase cloud cover and possibly cause a stray shower. However, most of the area will not see any rain. High temperatures will climb into the mid-80s and it will still feel humid. It will remain cloudy tonight and low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. High: 84. Winds will be north 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 67. Winds north 10 mph.
FRIDAY: Behind the front, temperatures will drop below average and humidity will also be much lower. Clouds in the morning will make way to sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees and low temperatures on Friday night will dip into the 50s.
WEEKEND: We will finally get a taste of fall this weekend. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees with low temperatures in the lower to upper 50s. We will have abundant sunshine and no rain over the weekend too.
NEXT WEEK: It will also feel pleasant next week with low humidity and high temperatures in the lower 80s. No rain is expected in the Mid-South next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
