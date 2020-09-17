Tennessee nursing homes can increase visitations in October

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced new guidance Thursday for the gradual reopening of the state’s nursing homes.
Long-term care facilities in Tennessee closed to outside visitors in March at the start of the pandemic. In June, Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order allowing visitations to resume permitting the facility had no new COVID-19 cases in the previous 28 days.
The state’s new guidance cuts that time period in half.
Beginning Oct. 1, nursing homes may allow visitors if the facility hasn’t experienced new COVID-19 cases in the previous 14 days. The state outlines outdoor and limited indoor opportunities.
Outdoor Visitation
- Safe and appropriate outdoor space has been identified on the facility’s campus to provide for seating spaced at least six (6) feet apart.
- Program area is only used when weather permits.
- Visits are scheduled in advance.
- Last no more than forty-five (45) minutes.
- Prior to visitation, requirements are acknowledged and agreed upon by the visitors.
- Outdoor visits are limited to not more than two (2) persons (not including the resident) and no children under the age of eighteen (18).
- Visitors are screened before entry into the outdoor visitation area including temperature checks and hand sanitization.
- Residents and visitors wear a face covering and maintain physical distancing.
- Facility establishes sufficient space between individual group seating arrangements, so six (6) feet of physical distancing can be maintained between the groups. Capacity should be based on physical space and ability to staff the area.
- Seating accommodations are sanitized by staff between uses. Staff should remain in sight of the visiting group, in order to encourage safety precautions are followed.
- Visitors unable to pass the screening or comply with infection control practices should be prohibited from visiting.
- Visitors should be asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for fourteen (14) days and immediately report any symptoms or positive COVID-19 test to the local health department and the facility.
Limited Indoor Visitation
- Safe and appropriate indoor space has been identified in the facility to provide for seating spaced at least six (6) feet apart.
- Visits are scheduled in advance.
- Last no more than forty-five (45) minutes.
- Prior to visitation, requirements should be acknowledged and agreed upon by the visitors.
- Indoor visits should be limited to not more than two (2) persons (not including the resident) and no children under the age of eighteen (18).
- Visitors should be screened before entry into the designated indoor area including temperature checks and proper hand sanitization.
- Residents and visitors should always wear a face covering and maintain physical distancing during the visit.
- Facility should establish sufficient space between individual group seating arrangements, so six (6) feet of physical distancing can be maintained between the groups. Capacity is based on physical space and ability to staff the area.
- Seating accommodations should be sanitized by staff between uses. Indoor visitation rooms must follow all applicable life safety guidance.
- Visitors unable to pass the screening or comply with infection control practices should be prohibited from visiting.
- Visitors should be asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for fourteen (14) days and immediately report any symptoms or positive COVID-19 test to the local health department and the facility.
- Visitors must still make arrangements with the facility, practice proper social distancing and hand hygiene and wear a face covering.
Visitors may only enter residents' rooms when residents can’t access designated common areas. In those cases, visitors must have tested negative within 72 hours of the visit or test negative at the facility.
Essential Caregivers
After a facility has had no new COVID-19 cases for 28 days, essential caregivers may visit indoor with the following restrictions:
- Visitation should be scheduled with time restrictions.
- Each resident may have up to five (5) individuals designated as an EC although no more than two (2) at a time can visit per resident.
- ECs should be screened before entry into the facility including temperature checks and proper hand sanitization.
- Residents and ECs should wear a face covering and maintain physical distancing from other residents and staff.
- ECs are subject to the regular testing required of the staff (see testing frequency table below as established by CMS Rules). This could be accomplished by:
- EC has negative PCR test collected within previous 72 hours OR
- EC has negative onsite point-of-care test at the facility.
