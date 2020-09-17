U of M disputes number of positive COVID-19 cases on football team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department confirms there are now 46 active COVID-19 cases among the Tigers' athletic programs.
However, Wednesday night the University says a reported cluster of 42 cases associated with the Tigers football program “overstated.”
Four other cases are associated with the Pom and Cheer Squad.
The school says, since June, there have been 81 positive results out of more than 3,500 tests. The U of M says all have fully recovered.
This week’s football game against Houston set for Friday at the Liberty Bowl is Postponed to a date to be determined, reportedly in December.
On Tuesday, U of M postponed plans to add more face-to-face instruction next week as the school works to prevent the spread of the virus.
