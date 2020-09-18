Best Life: Fast and accurat homegrown antibody test

DENVER, Colo. (Ivanhoe Newswire)— COVID-19 antibody tests -- a rush to get them out may have set us back in our efforts to accurately test for the virus. In March, the FDA allowed antibody tests to come into the U.S. without review. But too many false positives proved detrimental in helping to know who had COVID-19. It also slowed the government’s ability to accurately track the spread of the virus. Now, many universities and labs across the country are working to change that.