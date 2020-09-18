Breakdown: Sea Breeze, why it makes the waterfront feel cooler

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Have you ever gone along the coast and felt a cool breeze coming off the water?
In this episode of the Breakdown, we explain what a sea breeze is and why it can make you feel cooler along a waterfront.
With the sun shining brightly over the Earth, the water will heat slower than the land.
As the land heats up, air will rise and create a low pressure. The cooler ocean waters will bring sinking air and a high pressure over the water.
Air will flow from high to low pressure and that will create a wind. The cooler air over the ocean will flow to the warmer air off the coast, creating what we call a Sea Breeze, thus making it feel a bit cooler when along a waterfront.
The sea breeze layer also forms between the warm and cold air, the lift of the warm air can also cause thunderstorms to develop along the warm later. Thus, why storms sometimes form along and inland the coast during beach days.
Next time you are at the beach and you feel the cool breeze along the coast, know it is a sea breeze.
