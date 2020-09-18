1 COVID-19 case shuts down 2 Blythville kindergarten classes

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 18, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 11:29 AM

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (WMC) – Two Blytheville Primary School kindergarten classes are being quarantined after one student tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Blytheville School District says the student was on campus during their contagious period. The district did not say when the child tested positive.

Contact tracing has been done, resulting in two kindergarten classes being sent home.

No school closures are necessary at this time.

The Arkansas Department of Health does report COVID-19 cases within school districts. However, only when five or more active cases are present. The Blytheville School District is not listed on ADH’s latest report.

