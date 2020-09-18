Fall temperatures heading into the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 this afternoon. Wind northeast 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: A few clouds. Lows in the upper 40s north of Memphis to mid 50s in the city. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.
WEEKEND: Expect cool nights and pleasant days with a good supply of sunshine through the weekend. There may be some clouds in north Mississippi. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s to around 80 with low temperatures in the mid 50s to around 60.
NEXT WEEK: The dry pattern will continue into next week with seasonal temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 with lows in the 50s to near 60. Small rain chances may return by Thursday or Friday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
