901 FC interim head coach readies team for stretch run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a quick turnaround for Memphis 901 FC on the pitch and not just because they’ve got to go back on the road for their next game.
It’s because the Boys in Blue don’t have much time to get used to a New Man calling the shots on the Pitch.
Former Assistant Coach Ben Pirmann is elevated to interim head coach after the United Soccer League Club fired Tim Mulqueen Tuesday.
901 FC had won only 11 games and lost 24 in Mulqueen’s tenure, many after blowing leads heading into the final minutes of their matches, or in stoppage time. Pirmann says, with only two and a half weeks left in the season, all he wants the players to do in focus on the job at hand, and that’s winning matches.
“Yeah, it’s been a long couple days," said Pirmann. “Obviously with the transition, we have 18 days to focus on finishing out the season. Um, the team is, it’s focused one day at a time. One step at a time. We talked about it one drill, one exercise, one session. Day by Day, it’s an 18-day process. That’s not a long time -- we’ve all looked in the mirror, we’ve all held ourselves accountable. And the only way to make that right is by playing as hard as we can. and fighting for the city, fighting for the club and doing what we do to possibly fix the marginal mistakes that we’ve had this season, so far.”
Pirmann will try to pick up his first win as interim head coach when 901 FC plays its next game at 2-Time USL Champion Louisville City FC Saturday night.
