901 FC interim head coach readies team for stretch run

“Yeah, it’s been a long couple days," said Pirmann. “Obviously with the transition, we have 18 days to focus on finishing out the season. Um, the team is, it’s focused one day at a time. One step at a time. We talked about it one drill, one exercise, one session. Day by Day, it’s an 18-day process. That’s not a long time -- we’ve all looked in the mirror, we’ve all held ourselves accountable. And the only way to make that right is by playing as hard as we can. and fighting for the city, fighting for the club and doing what we do to possibly fix the marginal mistakes that we’ve had this season, so far.”