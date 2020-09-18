Former Memphis Tiger advances quest for NCAA Woman of the Year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congratulations to former Memphis Tigers Women’s Soccer Star Stacia Mallin. She is named as a 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Top 30 Honoree.
Mallin, #26, helped lead the Tigers to an American Athlete Conference Championship and an NCAA Tournament Berth last season. She excelled in the classroom majoring in biomedical engineering and also spent many hours off the pitch in community service.
Honorees were picked from a record 605 schools covering all NCAA divisions. The nine finalists for NCAA Woman of the Year will be announced in Mid-October.
