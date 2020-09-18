Friday Football Fever: Week 5 match-ups and scores

By Cassie Carlson | September 18, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 10:41 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s week 5 of Friday Football Fever, the most exciting night of high school sports!

As usual, our Friday Football Fever Cameras were everywhere looking for the best matchups.

Here’s a breakdown of Week 5 of Friday Football Fever:

  • Bartlett vs Southaven
    • Final Score 27-0
  • St. George’s vs FACS
    • Final Score 41-7
  • Houston vs Arlington
    • Final Score 43-29
  • Center Hill vs Byhalia
    • Final Score 42-13
  • Lewisburg vs Tishomingo
    • Final Score 41-31
  • DeSoto Central vs Columbus
    • Final Score 14-7
