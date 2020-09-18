Friday Football Fever: Week 5 match-ups and scores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s week 5 of Friday Football Fever, the most exciting night of high school sports!
As usual, our Friday Football Fever Cameras were everywhere looking for the best matchups.
Here’s a breakdown of Week 5 of Friday Football Fever:
- Bartlett vs Southaven
- Final Score 27-0
- St. George’s vs FACS
- Final Score 41-7
- Houston vs Arlington
- Final Score 43-29
- Center Hill vs Byhalia
- Final Score 42-13
- Lewisburg vs Tishomingo
- Final Score 41-31
- DeSoto Central vs Columbus
- Final Score 14-7
Share your pictures and video from the games and you may see them on TV or our social media pages. Click below to upload, go to wmcactionnews5.com/mypics or click SEND YOUR PICS & VIDEO in our app menu.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.