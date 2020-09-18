La Prensa Latina operations director talks Hispanic Heritage Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off Sept. 15 with a symbolic lighting of the Hernando-DeSoto Bridge, where hundreds turned out to celebrate Hispanic culture.
We caught up with Jairo Arguijo, operations director for La Prensa Latina to get the inside scoop on the importance of this month and events happening around the city.
“We’re very blessed to actually have rich culture and the fact that we do have Cinco De Mayo and have Independence Day and to able to share and celebrate it here in the United States and to share that culture to the English-speaking population is very important for us," said Arguijo.
He says those in the community can find out more about cultural holidays and their significance at La Prensa Latina.
And the month is just getting started. Arguijo says there’s more to look forward to like highlighting local community members from different parts of Latin America with the help of WMC Action News 5.
He says the culture is more than just food -- there’s music and heritage.
And because its Hispanic Heritage Month, its vital to health officials that the Hispanic and Latina community seeks COVID-19 testing. A special effort to reach out to the community will take place this weekend at two locations free of charge.
- Saturday, Sept. 19, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Iglesia Ascencion | 3680 Ramill Rd., Memphis, TN 38128 | Testing will be in the gym
- Sunday, Sept. 20, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sacred Heart | 1324 Jefferson Ave., Memphis, TN 38103| Testing will be in basement
