Local lawmakers react to death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Congressman Steve Cohen also expressed his sadness for Ginsburg’s family: “I’m very sad to learn of the passing of Justice Ginsburg. She was a marvelous lady who valued justice and nurtured justice and loved life to the fullest. She made a major difference in the lives of all Americans, but particularly in the lives of the young women who just want a chance to compete on a level playing field and pursue their dreams. Hers was a life well-lived. Thank you, RBG.”