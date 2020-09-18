Local lawmakers react to death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South lawmakers are sharing their condolences for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday evening at 87 years old.
According to the court, Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.
Representative David Kustoff took to Twitter saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Justice Ginsburg’s family and friends during this difficult time.”
Representative Jim Cooper tweeted, “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the greatest. What a life. She was a fighter. Her calm, thoughtful, informed approach to every decision she made from the bench was an inspiration to us all.”
Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn released a statement: “Justice Ginsburg was a smart, talented trailblazer who paved the way for women in the judiciary. She worked hard to achieve prominence on her own merit, and I thank her for her service to our country. My condolences go out to her family and friends in the wake of this loss.”
Congressman Steve Cohen also expressed his sadness for Ginsburg’s family: “I’m very sad to learn of the passing of Justice Ginsburg. She was a marvelous lady who valued justice and nurtured justice and loved life to the fullest. She made a major difference in the lives of all Americans, but particularly in the lives of the young women who just want a chance to compete on a level playing field and pursue their dreams. Hers was a life well-lived. Thank you, RBG.”
