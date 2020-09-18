Man arrested after woman escaped attempted kidnapping, carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – Memphis police have arrested one man who they say tried to carjack and kidnap a woman in Parkway Village.
Deandre Bowers, 21, is charged with carjacking, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and attempted aggravated kidnapping.
According to the police affidavit, the woman was able to escape by screaming and fighting with the men who tried to abduct her at gunpoint.
The victim told police she noticed a car start to follow her when she pulled out of her driveway on Aug. 26. When she got to a friend’s house on Forest Glen Street, three men got out of the car and surrounded her.
The police affidavit states one suspect pointed a gun at the victim’s head and fired one shot when the victim’s friend came outside. Two of the suspects then tried to force the woman into her trunk but failed and left her lying in the street.
The three suspects fled the scene in a Ford Focus.
One day later, the Memphis Police Department tried to stop the Ford Focus, but the driver got away. The vehicle was found a few blocks away.
On Sept. 17, officers picked up Bowers who gave investigators a statement about the attempted carjacking.
