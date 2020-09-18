Man indicted in shooting death of woman, wounding of man at Memphis motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted in the shooting death of a woman and the wounding of a man he was arguing with last year outside of a Whitehaven motel, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
A grand jury indicted 49-year-old Angelos Washington on charges of first-degree murder -- two counts of attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
The shootings happened Sept. 4, 2019, outside of the motel at Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road as Washington argued with a 28-year-old man.
Investigators say Washington pulled a gun from his wheelchair and began shooting, striking the man in the neck and chest, and also hitting 59-year-old Paula Foster in the stomach and the chest. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Another bystander also was in the line of fire, but she was not hit. Washington was arrested shortly after on Democrat, still in possession of the handgun.
