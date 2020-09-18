Marshals capture woman for aggravated assault on police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals captured a woman for aggravated assault on a Tupelo, Mississippi police officer.
Friday, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Reneisha Tribble on a warrant out of Lee County, Mississippi.
Tribble allegedly physically resisted and fled from an officer after she committed a theft at a retail store in Tupelo on July 12. Authorities say she got in her car, put it in reverse, and knocked the officer down with the car door, causing him physical injury. A warrant was issued for her arrest on July 21.
The case was adopted by the Oxford branch of the Gulf Coast Task Force. Investigators with the Oxford and Memphis branches were able to establish that Tribble was at a residence in the 4000 block of Wesley Forest Place South in Memphis.
Investigators located Tribble at that residence and took her into custody without incident.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.