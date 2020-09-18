More than 1,500 active cases in Shelby County, 160 new cases reported

History of COVID-19: The new coronavirus
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 18, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 11:22 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - There are 160 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Shelby County along with five virus-related deaths, according to the Shelby County Health Department.

SCHD says the county has seen a total of 29,957 cases and 439 deaths since mid-March when the first case was identified.

Now there are 1,567 active cases across the county, representing about 5% of all cases in Shelby County.

The health department’s health care resource tracking system shows ICU utilization is coming in at 89%, just 1% away from reaching the Red Zone. Health care officials have previously stated ICU utilization includes COVID-19 patients along with those who are suffering from other health issues.

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Sept. 18
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Sept. 18 (Source: WMC)

SCH also released the latest COVID-19 test positivity rate Friday showing a 6.5% rate for the week of Sept. 6 through Sept. 12.

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Sept. 18
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Sept. 18 (Source: WMC)

There are 20 long term care facilities under investigation for coronavirus clusters affecting both residents and staff.

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Sept. 18
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Sept. 18 (Source: WMC)

A separate set of facilities been able to complete their clusters after going 28 consecutive days without reporting a new coronavirus case.

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Sept. 18
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Sept. 18 (Source: WMC)

To stay up-to-date about COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit https://insight.livestories.com/.

Read more coronavirus coverage here

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.