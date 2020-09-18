More than 1,500 active cases in Shelby County, 160 new cases reported

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - There are 160 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Shelby County along with five virus-related deaths, according to the Shelby County Health Department.
SCHD says the county has seen a total of 29,957 cases and 439 deaths since mid-March when the first case was identified.
Now there are 1,567 active cases across the county, representing about 5% of all cases in Shelby County.
The health department’s health care resource tracking system shows ICU utilization is coming in at 89%, just 1% away from reaching the Red Zone. Health care officials have previously stated ICU utilization includes COVID-19 patients along with those who are suffering from other health issues.
SCH also released the latest COVID-19 test positivity rate Friday showing a 6.5% rate for the week of Sept. 6 through Sept. 12.
There are 20 long term care facilities under investigation for coronavirus clusters affecting both residents and staff.
A separate set of facilities been able to complete their clusters after going 28 consecutive days without reporting a new coronavirus case.
To stay up-to-date about COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit https://insight.livestories.com/.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.