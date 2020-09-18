MRPP hosting voter registration events on the riverfront

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis River Parks Partnership is now focusing on getting more voters to the polls.
The group is using the many parks along the river to offer voter and census registration help.
Next weekend registration tables will be out and there will be scannable QR codes to link people to online forms.
There will also be a special airing of the documentary “All In: The Fight for Democracy” after a registration event in River Garden Park on Tuesday.
Memphis River Parks organizers say this is a way for people to have fun while also having their voices heard.
“We wanted to make sure that we ended this summer with some type of event that was safe for people, that could get people out and to showcase what we do have going on the riverfront. Just a way to get Memphians together, get Memphians involved, and give Memphians the chance to be represented both by the census and registering to vote,” said Jamal Boddie, Memphis River Parks Partnership.
The deadline to complete the census is Sept. 30, and you must register to vote by Oct. 5.
