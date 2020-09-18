OPD: Man arrested in connection with sexual assault

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Oxford Police Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault from two months ago.
Authorities say the incident occurred in the 2100 block of Old Taylor Road on July 25.
The collection of forensic evidence at that crime scene also linked the suspect to another crime that happened on July 20, in the 200 block of Town Center Drive.
On Sept. 8, Wayne Anthony Fiddis was arrested by Union County Sheriff’s Office investigators with the assistance of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
He has been charged with two counts of burglary of a dwelling, two counts of attempted burglary of a dwelling, and one count of sexual battery.
After a lengthy investigation into a home being burglarized multiple times in Union County from May through September, Fiddis was identified as a suspect in those crimes.
On Sept. 9, Union County Sheriff’s investigators contacted Oxford Police regarding a male identified as Wayne Anthony Fiddis of Marshall County.
Fiddis was in custody for a separate crime in their jurisdiction but because of similarities to the crimes in Oxford, they wanted to pass along the information.
OPD investigators got DNA from Fiddis and sent it to the state crime lab for comparison.
Once the results returned, Fiddis was charged with two counts of burglary-home invasion and one count of rape.
He is being held in the Union County Jail with no bond.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.