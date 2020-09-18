Perfect weekend, but Tropical Storm Beta could put a damper on next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a northeast wind at 10 MPH along with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with high temperatures near 80 and lows in the lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Clouds will gradually increase through the day Monday along with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 60. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, highs in the upper 70s, and lows near 60. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers, afternoon highs in the upper 70s, and overnight lows near 60. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the upper 70s, and lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and highs again in the upper 70s.
