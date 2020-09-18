Reports: Deion Sanders could be next Jackson State Football coach

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Is he coming? Or is he not? Conflicting, but exciting reports out of Jackson, Mississippi saying NFL Hall of Famer and TV Personality Deion Sanders could become the next head football at Jackson State University.
And, it could happen as early as Monday.
The Jackson, Clarion-Ledger newspaper nixed the story Wednesday night, but more and more reports come Thursday are saying it could actually happen.
One Jackson TV Station, WJTV, reports it will.
The word from the school is, “Nothing is official at this moment.”
Sanders is currently the offensive coordinator at 3-time State High School Champion Trinity Christian of Texas where his son is the star quarterback.
JSU has many alums in the Memphis area and is an annual participant in the Southern Heritage Classic at the Liberty Bowl.
