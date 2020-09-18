SCS hosts 3rd Annual Necessity Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The community came together Friday to make sure Shelby County students have everything they need for the school year.
The third annual Necessity Drive wrapped up at East High School in Memphis.
Volunteers with the district were out collecting the essential like personal hygiene products and clothing.
SCS leaders says it takes help from everyone to make sure kids have the support they need during the pandemic.
“As you know, these are unprecedented times due to the pandemic so we’re out here supporting our families and being benevolent as possible as a school district to support the needs of our students,” said Antonio Harvey, SCS community manager.
SCS is also accepting donations on Cash App -- $SUPPORTSCS
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.