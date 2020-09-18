Taste of fall with lower humidity this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front moved through yesterday and cooler, drier air is moving in behind it today. Temperatures are in the 60s this morning and it’s mostly cloudy. However, clouds will gradually clear today and we will see more sunshine this afternoon. Even with the sun, high temperatures will only climb to around 80 degrees. Low temperatures will be in the 50s tonight. It will be breezy this afternoon and evening with wind gusts up to 20 mph.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 79. Winds will be northeast 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 58. Winds northeast 10-15 mph.
WEEKEND: It will be a beautiful weekend with no rain and full sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s Saturday and lower 80s Sunday. Temperatures both nights will be in the lower to upper 50s.
NEXT WEEK: It will also feel pleasant next week with low humidity and high temperatures in the lower 80s. No rain is expected in the Mid-South at the beginning of the week, but we are watching a tropical system in the Gulf that my push rain into the area by the end of the week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
