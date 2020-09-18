Taste of fall with lower humidity this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front moved through yesterday and cooler, drier air is moving in behind it today. Temperatures are in the 60s this morning and it’s mostly cloudy. However, clouds will gradually clear today and we will see more sunshine this afternoon. Even with the sun, high temperatures will only climb to around 80 degrees. Low temperatures will be in the 50s tonight. It will be breezy this afternoon and evening with wind gusts up to 20 mph.