Tennessee man sentenced in child pornography case involving Arkansas teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) – A 55-year-old Tennessee man has been sentenced to 23 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.
Craig Gillum, of Dover, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography on August 1, 2019.
In January 2018, the parents of a 16-year-old girl reported that their daughter disappeared from home in Trumann, Arkansas. Investigators discovered sexually explicit emails from Gillium on the teen’s computer.
In February 2018, the teen was found in a Nebraska motel room with Gillum. Her hair had been cut and colored. The teen told police Gillium picked her up in Trumann and drove her to Nebraska.
State charges were dropped in order for the federal case to move forward.
State charges included:
- Trafficking of person if the victim is a minor
- Computer child pornography
- Directing sexual performance under 17
- Distributing/possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit Conduct Involving A Child
- Interference with court-ordered custody
- Contributing to the delinquency of minor
