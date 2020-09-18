WATCH: Gov. Reeves gives COVID-19 update

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announces the launch of a workforce training program for workers impacted by COVID-19, during his coronavirus press briefing, in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. The ReSkill Mississippi Initiative is designed to help the economic issues brought on by the pandemic, by providing Mississippians who lost their jobs the opportunity to go through skills training at Mississippi community colleges. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Source: Rogelio V. Solis)
By Jacob Gallant | September 18, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 2:34 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is discussing the latest in the state’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

It’s the first briefing on COVID-19 in a week following the governor’s briefings on Hurricane Sally.

He’ll be joined by Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Commissioner Andy Gipson on Friday.

Reeves says the numbers have been flat throughout the week, after they’ve dipped in recent weeks, but there’s been no spike from Labor Day yet.

