WATCH: Gov. Reeves gives COVID-19 update

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is discussing the latest in the state’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
It’s the first briefing on COVID-19 in a week following the governor’s briefings on Hurricane Sally.
He’ll be joined by Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Commissioner Andy Gipson on Friday.
Reeves says the numbers have been flat throughout the week, after they’ve dipped in recent weeks, but there’s been no spike from Labor Day yet.
