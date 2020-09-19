Awesome weather continues but changes possible next week

NEXT WEEK: Clouds will start to increase on Monday along with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 60. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, highs in the upper 70s, and lows near 60. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers, afternoon highs in the upper 70s, and overnight lows near 60. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the upper 70s, and lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and highs again in the upper 70s.