Awesome weather continues but changes possible next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High to our north will keep our weather pleasant all weekend. We monitoring Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf that has formed and will likely bring rain chances for the middle to end the upcoming week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with high temperatures near 80. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows near 60. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Clouds will start to increase on Monday along with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 60. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, highs in the upper 70s, and lows near 60. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers, afternoon highs in the upper 70s, and overnight lows near 60. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the upper 70s, and lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and highs again in the upper 70s.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.