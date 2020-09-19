Clerk attacks customer with meat tenderizer during argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - What started as an attempt to exchange a faulty item ended with one Memphis gas station clerk behind bars.
Hareth Musaid Saleh, 30, was taken into custody under charges of aggravated assault, especially aggravated kidnapping, and false imprisonment after an argument with Justin Tucker.
At 12:11 p.m. Monday, Tucker told Memphis police that he spoke with Saleh at 1243 Lamar Ave about wanting to exchange a faulty cigarette lighter. His request turned into a confrontation between him and Saleh at which point Saleh asked Tucker to leave.
Tucker told MPD that as he was walking towards the door, Saleh locked the door to the business and came out of the enclosed cashier’s area.
The victim alleged he and Saleh began fist fighting, at which point Saleh returned to the cashier’s area to retrieve a meat tenderizer, attacking him in the head, side, and back.
Tucker told police that Saleh then went back to the cashier’s area to unlock the door, and Tucker finally left the establishment.
Another victim, Adriana Irby, told MPD she was in line behind Tucker when the scuffle between him and Saleh occurred. Her statement to police supports Tucker’s claim that Saleh locked the door as Tucker was trying to leave.
She also told police that as she asked to leave when the fight began, as she jumped over an ice cream cooler to avoid being struck, but Saleh ignored her request. Irby also said Saleh returned to the cashier’s area to retrieve the meat tenderizer, attacking Tucker on the forearm, head, and back.
Irby left after Saleh unlocked the gas station door, returning to her sister who called police as Tucker left the building.
As they waited for first responders, Irby and Tucker told police that Saleh came outside with the meat tenderizer and continued threats.
Tucker was treated on the scene and later sought medical treatment for bruises, cuts, abrasions to his head, torso, and back.
Tucker identified Saleh as his attacker Saturday and gave a video statement that Saleh was responsible for the assault. Irby identified Saleh the same day.
Officers went to the gas station Saturday and took Saleh into custody. He admitted to fist fighting Tucker but denied locking the door and using the meat tenderizer.
