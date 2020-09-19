Local reaction to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - News spread quickly about the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“I was momentarily, truly in disbelief,” said Memphis Area Women’s Council Executive Director Deborah Clubb.
Ginsburg had such an incredible influence over so many women’s lives.
“She was an icon. She was just wonderful,” said long-time Memphis attorney Jocelyn Wurzburg.
Wurzburg first entered law school in 1974, a time when the male-dominated legal world would leave little room for women.
“The firms were beginning to ok we’ll take one, so I benefited from my sisters that went before me and broke ground,” said Wurzburg.
Ginsburg tied for first in her class at Columbia Law in the 1950s, but had no job offers from law firms.
She taught at Rutgers and Columbia then would later launch the ACLU Women’s rights project in the 70s.
“I was a feminist in the 70s, so 20 years before she began all of that, but she was laying the groundwork by making us see things that we had always just assumed had to be the way they were that we couldn’t have our own credit cards, that we couldn’t get mortgages without a man signing it that we couldn’t buy a car,” said Clubb.
“She fought not just for women’s rights, she fought for civil rights, she fought for men’s rights, she just fought for human rights,” said Shelby County Circuit Court Judge Gina C. Higgins.
Just hours after news of Justice Ginsburg’s passing, a battle almost immediately started to brew in Washington over who will replace her on the court.
The President and Republican leadership are pushing for a swift replacement.
However, for Higgins, Clubb and Wurzburg, they would prefer to take a little more time to remember the legacy she left behind.
“I wish we had her for another 100 years, but unfortunately we’ll look now for the next Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” said Higgins.
