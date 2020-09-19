SCHD: Shelby County reaches more than 30K total cases, 3 additional deaths

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department confirmed 178 new COVID-19 cases and three new virus-related deaths Saturday.
The total case count for Shelby County has reached 30,135, with 29,830 being confirmed and 305 being probable. This is the first time the county total has reached at least 30,000.
SCHD also reports three new coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 442 of which 420 are confirmed and 22 are probable.
There remain 1,567 active cases across the county while 28,111 have recovered from the virus.
To stay up-to-date about COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit https://insight.livestories.com/.
