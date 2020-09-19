SCSO: Man arrested, charged in northwest Shelby Co. homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide in northwest Shelby County.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting Saturday morning at a residence in the 8900 block of Bass Road.
A male victim was found shot to death on the kitchen floor.
Detectives discovered two other individuals were in the house with the victim and they were taken in for questioning.
One of the suspects, 32-year-old Dustin Good, told detectives he and the victim were in the kitchen arguing. At one point, Good said he left the kitchen, got a gun and brought it back into the kitchen. As the argument continued, Good said he fired the gun, hitting the victim multiple times.
Good dialed 911 and told the dispatcher that he killed a man who threatened his life.
Investigators determined that Good had ample opportunity to defuse the situation or leave to avoid confrontation.
Good is charged with voluntary manslaughter and employing a firearm during the commission of a violent felony.
